Wed May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021

PM thanks expats for $2.8b remittances

Top Story

May 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said remittances had risen to an all-time high of $2.8 billion and thanked the overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan. “I have always believed overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” he said in a tweet.

