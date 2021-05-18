Railways appoints senior official

PESHAWAR: Wasif Ali on Monday assumed charge of divisional superintendent of Pakistan Railways for the Peshawar Division.

Before his new posting as divisional superintendent at Peshawar, Wasif Ali was working as Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage and Wagons) as project director, rehabilitation of DE locomotives, Pakistan Railways, Mughalpura, Lahore.Muhammad Nasir, who was divisional superintendent at Peshawar, was directed to report to the Ministry of Railways, Islamabad.