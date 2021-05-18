close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 18, 2021

Railways appoints senior official

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: Wasif Ali on Monday assumed charge of divisional superintendent of Pakistan Railways for the Peshawar Division.

Before his new posting as divisional superintendent at Peshawar, Wasif Ali was working as Chief Mechanical Engineer (Carriage and Wagons) as project director, rehabilitation of DE locomotives, Pakistan Railways, Mughalpura, Lahore.Muhammad Nasir, who was divisional superintendent at Peshawar, was directed to report to the Ministry of Railways, Islamabad.

Latest News

More From Peshawar