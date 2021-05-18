Two men, teenage boy drown

Three people drowned in Karachi on Monday. A young man drowned while bathing on the Sandspit beach within the limits of the Mauripur police station. He was identified as 21-year-old Ehtisham, son of Hafeez, who, according to police, had arrived on a picnic along with his friends. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Hub Dam. Police said he had been fishing when he drowned. He was identified as Zahid, son of Khair. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Fahad, son of Naseer, drowned while bathing into the Hub River. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was a resident of Baldia Town.