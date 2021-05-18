Two men, teenage boy drown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people drowned in Karachi on Monday. A young man drowned while bathing on the Sandspit beach within the limits of the Mauripur police station. He was identified as 21-year-old Ehtisham, son of Hafeez, who, according to police, had arrived on a picnic along with his friends. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi.
An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Hub Dam. Police said he had been fishing when he drowned. He was identified as Zahid, son of Khair. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Fahad, son of Naseer, drowned while bathing into the Hub River. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was a resident of Baldia Town.