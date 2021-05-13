Bilawal pays tribute to martyrs of Karachi

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while paying rich tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 massacre who were brutally

killed on the streets of Karachi at the hands of dictator and his henchmen, said the sacrifices given for the cause of independent judiciary by May 12 martyrs won’t go waste despite the big question that those who were killed during the struggle for freedom of judiciary have not got justice themselves as yet.

Bilawal expressed grief on the precious lives lost during the mayhem and described the tragedy as one of the saddest incidents in the history of Pakistan which could not be forgotten.