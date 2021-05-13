JI for urgent UNSC, OIC moots to stop Israeli atrocities

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded immediate sessions of UN Security Council and OIC to evolve a strategy to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.

This was demanded by JI secretary general Amirul Azeem, naib ameer Liaqat Baloch and other leaders while addressing a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club here on Wednesday. The rally was taken out to support the Palestinians and condemn Israeli atrocities. The JI activists were holding banners and placards and raising slogans against the Zionist regime and its patrons in the western world.

Amirul Azeem said criminal silence of Muslim rulers had encouraged the Zionist regime to carry out genocide of Palestinians. Demanding immediate session of UNSC to stop Israeli war crimes against unarmed Muslims, he said UN must implement its resolutions on Palestine. He termed the US Deal of the Century the biggest deception of the century, saying Trump deceived the whole world, including the Americans. He demanded new US administration of Biden revoke the decision of acknowledging the Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Liaqat Baloch said the nearly two billion Muslims were ruled by coward rulers who had remained silent spectators to Israeli occupation and genocide. He said Quaid-e-Azam and Maulana Maudoodi categorically termed Palestine an illegitimate state carved out to bleed and divide Muslims which must not be accepted at any cost and the lands of Palestinians should be handed over back to them.

Muslims unity: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said that protecting and defending the Palestinians is the utmost religious obligation of Muslim Ummah since the holy mosque and land enjoyed a highly sacred status. Condemning the Israeli genocide of unarmed Palestinian citizens and worshippers inside the holy mosque, in a statement on Wednesday, he questioned why those Western organisations which championed the rights of even the animals remained silent on the bloodshed of innocent Muslim men, women and children.

He said Almighty Allah will certainly provide Muslim rulers with His benevolence and succor if they rose to defend His Deen and worshippers.

PUASA: Punjab University Academic Staff Association strongly condemned the brutal Israeli atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians and strongly supported the Palestinian freedom fighters and appealed to the leadership of the Muslim Ummah to expose Israel's aggressive intentions around the world.

“Furthermore, a common strategy must be worked out to liberate the Palestinian people from Israeli oppression,” said Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi, Secretary PUASA, in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

In this regard, universities, intellectuals and writers can play their role in highlighting the Palestinian issue locally and globally through their writings and speeches.