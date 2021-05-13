Madadgar 15 police arrest 31 suspects in Ramazan

The Madadgar 15 police force has been at the forefront in fighting crime along with other law enforcement agencies.

The current time is more challenging as it is not only combating crimes but also helping to fight Covid-19. Besides protecting the health and lives of its men, the force has to respond to any emergency situation as first responder.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security and Emergency Services Division of the Sindh Police, said on Wednesday that during the month of Ramazan, the Madadgar 15 police, while responding to complaints of citizens, had arrested 31 suspects so far, and seized 12 pistols, 12 motorcycles and four mobile phones from their possession.

Later, the suspects along with the recovered items were handed over to the relevant police stations for further legal action. Moreover, the Madadgar 15 is playing an effective role in order to provide utmost help to the Covid-19 patients in coordination with other welfare departments.

DIG Ahmed, appreciating the swift actions of Madadgar 15, appealed to the citizens to avail the services of the force in case of any emergency situation. Furthermore, the SSU Headquarters has been declared a Covid-19 vaccination centre, where 1,551 police personnel have been inoculated so far.

Three other centres have been established to vaccinate the police personnel and the vaccination process is underway there. The aim of the vaccination centres is to protect the lives of cops as they are vulnerable and working as frontline workers against the pandemic.

DIG Memon said it was the need of the hour to establish vaccination centres for police personnel as they were playing an effective role in the war against the coronavirus pandemic by risking their lives on the front line.