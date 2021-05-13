Moazzam hails healthcare workers in Eid message

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan in his message on Eid ul Fitr has called on British Pakistanis to get vaccinated as he paid tribute to the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and other key workers who lost their lives while serving humanity.

“On the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr, I extend my heartiest Eid Greetings to the Pakistani community in the UK and to all the Muslims across the world,” he said.

He added that Eid ul Fitr, a day of gratitude, also “allows us to introspect deeply and resolve to uphold the pristine Islamic values of giving, empathy, compassion, justice and brotherhood”.

The High Commissioner said: “This year, Eid ul Fitr arrives at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic. The disease has already claimed over 3 million lives globally.”

He said a large number of British Pakistanis lost their lives during the pandemic and his thoughts and prayers go out to the bereaved families. “British Pakistani doctors, nurses, and other key workers were among the first who lost their lives while serving humanity. Today, we pay tribute to their sacrifices.”

He also commended the role of the British Pakistani charitable organisations that served food and looked after the vulnerable segments of the British society throughout the pandemic. “We are proud of our vibrant diaspora which has made tremendous contributions towards the socio-economic uplift of communities in Pakistan as well as the UK. They bind our two peoples together and further strengthen the socio-cultural fabric of our societies,” he said.

On Pakistan’s going through another wave of Covid-19, he assure the community that the government was taking all necessary measures to protect the lives and livelihood of the people. “God willing, we will weather the wave,” he added.

He also spoke of Pakistan’s economy, saying it is showing “promising signs of recovery” due to comprehensive reforms of the Government. Pakistan’s current account is running into surplus, exports have posted strong upturn and foreign remittances have registered record increase, he said. “We thank our overseas community in stabilising the economy.”

He urged cooperating with the UK’s health authorities, and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. He also stressed the need to avoid non-essential air travel. “By acting with caution, we would be able to bring a closure to this pandemic, sooner rather than later,” he added. “I wish you and your families a very happy, blessed and safe Eidul Fitr. Eid Mubarak! Pakistan Zindabad!.”