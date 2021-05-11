Three injured in firing incidents

Three people were wounded in firing incidents in the city on Monday. According to Iqbal Market police, 53-year-old Tanvir Ahmed was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Orangi Town. The injured was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, 35-year-old Farman, son of Hakim, was wounded in a firing incident in Pathan Colony. The SITE-A Section police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

Separately, a man was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet near Quaid-e-Azam Park in Steel Town. The injured, 40-year-old Shamsullah, son of Abdul Qayyum, was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Woman stabbed, injured

According to Ibrahim Hyderi police, Saima, wife of Nadeem Ahmed, was stabbed and injured in Jumma Goth. She was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.