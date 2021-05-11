Imran Yaqoob Minhas appointed Karachi’s new police chief

The Government of Sindh on Monday swapped the posts of the Karachi police and Special Branch chiefs, appointing Imran Yaqoob Minhas as Karachi Range Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) and Ghulam Nabi Memon as Special Branch Addl IGP. A total of four officers have been transferred.

A notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah reads that Minhas, an officer of the Police Services of Pakistan (PSP) (BS-21), Special Branch Addl IGP, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Karachi Range Addl IGP in place of Memon, PSP (BS-21).

Having a vast experience in the police service, the newly appointed Karachi police chief, who had joined the police force as an ASP in Punjab in 1991, is likely to assume his new charge on Tuesday (today).

He had been serving as the Special Branch chief until his transfer. He had started his career in the police service in Punjab, where he served on different posts, including SP Bahawalnagar, SDPO Multan and SDPO Bahawalpur.

Later, he served in Balochistan and Sindh on various posts: IGP Prisons, Sindh; DIGP West Zone, Karachi; DIGP Traffic, Licensing & Training, Karachi; DIGP Finance, CPO Sindh, Karachi; DIGP Headquarters, Sindh, Karachi; DIGP T&T, Sindh, Karachi; DIGP Headquarters, CPO Quetta; Commandant, Police Training College Quetta and DPO Khairpur.

Recently, his name was highlighted in the media after he submitted a leave application after Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar was reportedly kidnapped by security officials during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar Awan’s arrest saga.

In his application submitted to the Sindh police chief, Minhas said that during the episode of the registration of FIR against the PML-N leader, “the high command of the Sindh police was ridiculed and mishandled, which has left the entire provincial police force demoralised and shocked”.

Following the letter, almost all the police officers of the Sindh police had applied for leave in protest against the humiliation meted out to IGP Mahar.

Memon, the predecessor of Minhas, had been appointed as Karachi police chief on July 15, 2019, so he served on the post for around 22 months. During his posting, he made several important decisions, but had to face the challenges of robberies and street crimes.

Two more Sindh police officers have been transferred and posted. Shah Jahan, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), SP District Umerkot, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SSP District Korangi, East Zone, Karachi Range, against Capt (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, who has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO Sindh, Karachi.

Mukhtar Ahmed Khaskheli, an officer of the PSP (BS-18), Assistant IGP, Motor Transport Sindh, Karachi, has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as SP District Umerkot in place of Jahan.