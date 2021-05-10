close
Mon May 10, 2021
A
APP
May 10, 2021

‘Operation against beggars launched’

Peshawar

A
APP
May 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan Sunday announced the launching of a grand operation against beggars instigating innocent children to beg in different localities across the provincial capital.

The Minister took action on social media to report viral children wherein a special group of beggars are involved in instigating children on begging.

The special groups of beggars are also encouraging children to beg, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan told media men.

