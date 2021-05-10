close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 10, 2021

Terrorist with head money arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist during action in Shabqadar who was carrying Rs 5 million head money.

Officials said the accused Anwar Khan alias Bacha was wanted to CTD Mardan in 13 different cases of terrorism.

The officials said police recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from the alleged terrorist.

Later, they said, the CTD officials recovered explosives, heavy machine guns and other ammunition from the Akhun Baba graveyard.

The held terrorist allegedly disclosed the names of his seven accomplices, officials said. The other day CTD had arrested three terrorists carrying a total head money of Rs6 million.

Latest News

More From Peshawar