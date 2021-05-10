Terrorist with head money arrested

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist during action in Shabqadar who was carrying Rs 5 million head money.

Officials said the accused Anwar Khan alias Bacha was wanted to CTD Mardan in 13 different cases of terrorism.

The officials said police recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from the alleged terrorist.

Later, they said, the CTD officials recovered explosives, heavy machine guns and other ammunition from the Akhun Baba graveyard.

The held terrorist allegedly disclosed the names of his seven accomplices, officials said. The other day CTD had arrested three terrorists carrying a total head money of Rs6 million.