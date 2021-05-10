Ganna back in pink after Giro d’Italia time-trial win

TURIN, Italy: Italy’s Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia for the second straight year on Saturday, powering to victory in the 8.6km time-trial through Turin.

World time-trial champion Ganna of Ineos finished nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma in the race against the clock.

Ganna, a native of the Piedmont province in north-western Italy, last year won all the three time-trials in the race which took place in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 24-year-old had suffered from a recent slump in form, losing the time-trial on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy in March to end an eight-race winning streak in the discipline stretching back to August 2020.