More shops, malls in South district sealed

Several shops and shopping centres were sealed in District South for non-compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) late on Friday night and on Saturday.

On the orders of District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Walid Baig sealed several shops in the Clifton and DHA neighbourhoods.

According to the details issued by the office of the District South deputy commissioner, the sealed shops included gyms, salons and restaurants, and action was taken against them for not complying with the official timings.

In its April 23 notification, the National Command & Operation Centre had announced that markets throughout Pakistan were to close by 6pm, with only shops selling essential items allowed to remain open till late. Indoor and outdoor dining had also been banned during Ramazan.

Garden Assistant Commissioner Dr Mohsin sealed two gyms and around a dozen shops for violating the Covid-19 SOPs late on Friday night.

On Saturday he sealed two beauty parlours in his jurisdiction.

Arambagh Assistant Commissioner Mashal Naeem sealed a dozen shops and restaurants in the Kharadar area late on Friday night. On Saturday the Civil Lines assistant commissioner sealed a superstore in DHA’s Badar Commercial area.