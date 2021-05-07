Restoring uplift schemes in Peshawar: SC issues notice to KP advocate general

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday issued a notice to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general in a petition filed by a member of Provincial Assembly. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the petition filed by MPA Khushdil Khan against the verdict of the Peshawar High Court, restoring development schemes in all 14 provincial constituencies of the Peshawar district. During the course of hearing, Khushdil submitted before the court that he has filed some additional documents in the instant matter. The court then issued a notice to the KP advocate general and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).

A division bench of the Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Laal Jan Khattak and Justice Naeem Anwar on January 20, 2021 had okayed development schemes in all 14 provincial constituencies of the Peshawar district. The Bench while dismissing multiple petitions filed by MPA Khushdil Khan and MPA Salahuddin from the ANP lifted the status quo issued on all development schemes which had practically halted all development works in the provincial capital since March 2020.