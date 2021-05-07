PU schedule for submission of admission forms

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Arts/Science Special Categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Additional Subjects) Annual Exam 2021. A PU spokesperson said the last date for receipt of Admission Forms for the exams with double fee is May 31, 2021. PU will allow submission of admission forms by hand or by post (only for special category) for 15 days with single fee after the declaration of result of annual exam 2020. Admission forms will be submitted by hand or by post only, this type of admission forms will not be accepted by online.

UHE: The inaugural ceremony of LAN networking installation was held at University of Home Economics (UHE) on Thursday. According to a press release, Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen and others were present on occasion. Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen was of the view that it was a milestone achieved by the UHE to get this highly enabled technology on the campus.