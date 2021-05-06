Using mosque loudspeakers to wake up people for Sehri

PESHAWAR: The misuse of loudspeaker has always been a heated topic for discussion but some people particularly in the rural areas take it upon themselves to wake the people up for Sehri in Ramazan by making announcements.

In almost every village, such announcements could be heard before Sehri from all the mosques without fail.

Some people consider it their responsibility to wake the people up for Sehri and later inform them the time left to stop eating.

These announcements are part of the Ramazan since the advent of the loudspeakers as in the past drums would be used to inform the people about the timing of the Sehri.

The people are usually tired due to physical labour during the day while fasting. They also worship and offer taraveeh prayers so chances are they may not be able to wake up for Sehri.

In our society, the women are supposed to cook food for the entire family. So it is natural that they get tired and may find it difficult to wake up.

The people mostly hear two types of announcements every night. First, they are asked to get up and start preparation for Sehri and later they are informed about the remaining time left to stop eating.

Many announcers even advise the people to drink water.

The Ulema and religious scholars educate the faithful to stop eating and drinking a few minutes before Azan. When asked, one Tahir Lala said it was his responsibility to make the announcements regarding the Sehri so that the people could make preparation for their families.

According to him, many people wait for his announcement. He said he had once stopped making announcements, but the people in his village requested him to start making the announcements.

Tahir Lala said he first came to the mosque at 2pm to make announcement and then go back home for eating Sehri. He said he came back and make another announcement to inform the people about the remaining time.

Considering it his duty, he was hopeful that Allah Almighty would reward him for his selfless service.

Earlier, some people used to beat drums to wake up people for Sehri but in many areas this practice has been abandoned now.