JI distributes Eid gifts among affected families of Baldia factory inferno

The Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter has distributed Eid gifts and ration packages among affected families of the Baldia factory inferno - the largest man-made industrial disaster in the history of Pakistan.

The gifts were distributed among the families at an Iftar ceremony hosted by a special desk formed by the party’s Public Aid Committee to provide legal aid, guidance and monetary support to the affected families.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticised the system that allowed the mastermind of the inferno to roam around freely and address so-called political gatherings. “Residents of Baldia Town have completely rejected such personalities in the NA-249 by-poll,” said Rehman, while addressing the event held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters.

He said families affected by the inferno were still looking for justice and their due rights and compensation even after nine years of the tragedy.

“The JI has been supporting the affected families from day one and will do so till justice is provided to them,” said Rehman. Lambasting the government, he said those who sheltered and nurtured the killers of labourers in the factory have now become part of the federal government.

He criticised political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that they came to power but showed leniency towards the Baldia factory fire case.