Peshawar admin submits report to PHC on prices

PESHAWAR: The district administration has submitted a report on the direction of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan about the actions taken against hoarders, profiteers and inspection of bazaars conducted across the Peshawar city during the 20 days of Ramazan.

The report stated that in 20 days of Ramazan, 6091inspection of trader centres conducted, 1365 shopkeepers were arrested and 296 shops had been sealed by the administration.

It added that administrative officers were monitoring the auction of fruits and vegetables in the early morning. They issue official pricelists and then go to the field to ensure the implementation of official prices in the city.

The traders were arrested over the violation of official prices, including 558 butchers, 187 milk shops and 620 general shopkeepers in which bread-maker, fruit& vegetable shopkeeper were put behind bars as per the report submitted to the PHC. As per the report, Rs2.736 million fine had been imposed on 1365 shopkeepers over violating the official pricelist.

The report added that ‘Sasta bazaars’ had been established in five department places to provide fruit, vegetable and other edible items at reasonable prices to the public and also 50 ‘Mobile Sasta Bazaar’ are moving in department areas to provide cheap edible items at doorsteps to the residents of Peshawar.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood had visited and inspected the University Road, Saddar, GT Road, Shah Alam, Mattani, Yakatoot, Faqirabad, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road and Bara Road’s bazaars and directed to ensure implementation official prices in the city.