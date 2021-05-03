Anti-govt protest drive after Eid, says PMLN leader

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has planned to launch a street agitation against the government across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the Eidul Fitr.

“We are going to launch an agitation against the government after Eidul Fitr for its failure to control growing inflation and unemployment if the current coronavirus situation subsides,” Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, the senior vice president of PML-N, told reporters here on Sunday.

Sardar Yousuf, who is also the PML-N parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, said that a delegation of the senior party leaders met Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore and finalised an agitation strategy following the Eid.

“Shahbaz Sharif would address the public gatherings at divisional level in KP after the Eid. And if the Covid-19 prevails with the same pace then he would address workers conventions at the planned cities,” he said.

He said that PML-N‘s president Shahbaz Sharif was committed to pulling the country out of the prevailing crises as the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government lost the public mandate.

“Our street agitation would mostly be focused on the high inflation and unemployment as people couldn’t afford two times meals because of the wrong government policies,” said Yousuf.