Plea against MNA Javed Latif’s arrest disposed of

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of a habeas corpus petition challenging the arrest of MNA Latif by the CIA and directed the inspector general of police to ensure protection of his life.

Earlier, the police brought Latif to the court in an armoured vehicle and amid strict security arrangements. A report was also filed on behalf of the IGP that stated that the MNA had been arrested after the dismissal of his pre-arrest bail petition by the trial court.

It said the police had been granted physical remand of the accused by the trial court. Latif’s brother had filed the petition saying the arrest was unlawful and amounted to illegal detention. He asked the court to get Latif recovered from the alleged illegal detention of the CIA.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun disposed of the petition and directed the IGP to ensure safety of the MNA in the police custody as his counsel said the life of his client was in danger. Township police registered the FIR on complaint of citizen Jameel Saleem under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The sections deal with the offences of causing incitement against the state institutions including the army and promoting enmity between different groups. In a television programme, he said his party would not say “Pakistan Khappay” (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to its vice-president Maryam Nawaz.