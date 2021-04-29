MBS wants good ties with Iran

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince has struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom's arch-nemesis Iran, saying he sought "good relations," after sources said the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad.

The two countries cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made his comments in a television interview broadcast late on Tuesday. “We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow... and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

That marks a change in tone compared to Prince Mohammed’s previous interviews, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fuelling regional insecurity. The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran. The talks in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held on April 9. An Iraqi government official confirmed the talks to AFP, while a Western diplomat said he had been “briefed in advance” about the effort to “broker a better relationship and decrease tensions.”

Riyadh has officially denied the talks in its state-backed media while Tehran has stayed mum, asserting only that it has “always welcomed” dialogue with Saudi Arabia. The initiative comes at a time of shifting power dynamics, as US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by Donald Trump.