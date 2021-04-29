Accountability Court indicts 19 accused in LDA’s corruption case

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Wednesday indicted 19 accused in a corruption case of Larkana Development Authority (LDA). Reports said the court adjourned the hearing till May 18 and summoned the witnesses of the case. It is to be noted that as many as 19 alleged criminals, including contractors and officials of the LDA Noor Nabi Sheikh, Aamir Tunio, Muhammad Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Riaz Mahesar, Abdul Kareem Sheikh, Johar Lal, Mahesh, Fahim Sheikh, Muzaffar Sheikh, Majid Sheikh, Khalid Kalahoro, Ali Ahmed, Fatah Chand, and Sadam Hussain are reportedly accused of doing corruption of Rs111.5 million in the LDA official account.