Siraj surprised over PM's claims of performance

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed surprise over the prime minister’s celebrating three-year performance of his government, saying the ruling party has given nothing but inflation, poverty, unemployment and lawlessness. Addressing a meeting of party leaders at Mansoora on Monday, he said the people were suffering from starvation and poverty, and were forced to commit suicide due to flawed economic policies of the PTI government, waiting for any opportunity to get rid of the set-up as soon as possible. He said the two major parties in parliament backed this regime instead of fighting for the public cause. He held the former governments equally responsible for the plight of the masses.