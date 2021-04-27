Ulema asked to help implement corona SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday asked the Ulema and elders to help in the administration in the implementation of the SOPs to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district. District Khateeb Muhammad Hamid, tehsil Khateeb Mufti Abdullah Jan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan and others attended the meeting.