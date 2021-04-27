Suspects with illegal weapons held

LAHORE:Hanjarwal police has arrested two suspects for carrying illegal weapons. The arrested suspects have been identified as Amjad and Yasir. Police recovered automatic rifles and bullets from their custody. A case has been registered against them and Police were investigating the matter further.

DETAINED: CIA Iqbal Town police arrested a suspect drug dealer Sajid and recovered 60 kg of charas from his custody. Sajid would smuggle drugs from FATA and supply on order in various parts of the city especially educational institutes. Police said that the suspect was a history sheeter and has been to jail many a times. A case has been registered against him his matter is being investigated further by police.