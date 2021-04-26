PDA board approves inclusion of six more localities in jurisdiction

PESHAWAR: The 5th Board Meeting of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has approved in principle to give six more areas of the provincial capital in the jurisdiction of the authority.

The approval was accorded in a meeting of the board held here at Chief Minister’s House with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. Beside, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Akbar Ayub, other members of the board and high ups of PDA also attended the meeting.

The matter will be placed before the provincial government for final approval and consequently these areas will be notified as authority areas of PDA The new areas proposed to be notified as authority area include Kohat Road upto Peshawar urban limits, Nasir Bagh Road commencing from Jamrud Road, Warsak Road from Khyber Road till northern by-pass, Charsadda Road commencing from Back Khan Chowk upto 7.5 kilometers and all areas notified for Ghandhara City.

Various matters related to developmental activities and administrative matters of PDA came under discussion and a number of important decisions were taken in this regard.

The meeting was informed that presently duty areas of PDA consist of Hayatabad, Regi Model Town, G. T. Road, Ring Road and Motorway confluence till Motorway Plaza.

The meeting decided in principle to further expand the duty area of PDA and approved to present the matter for to the provincial cabinet for final approval. The meeting was further informed that PDA was working on a number of flagship developmental projects in Peshawar which include Ghandhara City, News General Bus Stand, Northern Section of Ring Road, Detour Road etc.

The board also approved the revised Estate Management rates and fees structure as well as Auction Regulation 2021 of the authority.

Similarly, the board agreed to certain interventions aimed at the improving in environment and urban aesthetics of Peshawar through Corporate Social Responsibility, and approved the proposed terms and conditions of MoU for involvement of private firms and companies by floating Expression of Interest in this regard.

Moreover, the forum nodded to the proposed plan for improvement in solid waste management system in Hayatabad, and approved the acquisition of 200 kanal of land adjacent to Hayatabad for public graveyard.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of PDA for necessary steps to ensure the timely completion of all the developmental projects under the authority so that Public could benefit these projects without any delay.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete the beautification scheme of Hayatabad by June this year further directing them to give special attention on the beautification of BRT corridor.