Six die of Covid-19 in Abbottabad in 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD: Six persons, including two women, lost their lives to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours at the Ayub Teaching Hospital here.

The deceased were identified as Zainab Bibi, Parveen Bbibi, Khan Bahadur Khan, Nasir Mahmood, Zar Mohammad and Gul Faraz Khan.

A spokesperson of ATH Abbottabad said that 80 corona patients were admitted to the hospital while 16 of them were in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It may be recalled that

the ICU of Ayub Teaching Hospital can accommodate only 16 patients and it has no spare bed.