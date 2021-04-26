Social media blackout against football racism

LONDON: A coalition of English football’s largest governing bodies and organisations including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL will go silent on social media next weekend in a show of solidarity against racism.

The FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers Association, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the Football Supporters’ Association will also suspend all use of their social media accounts from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3.

The PA news agency understands Sky Sports, who are partnered with Kick It Out, are supportive of the social media blackout. BT Sport are also poised to join the boycott, according to a report in the Mail On Sunday.

The move follows social media blackouts by Swansea, Birmingham and Rangers in recent weeks, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson stating he would be willing to follow Arsenal great Thierry Henry in coming offline altogether in protest against racist behaviour.

The Swans were prompted to take action after Yan Dhanda, Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe were all targeted, while Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings are also on the long list of players to have suffered racist abuse online in recent times.

A joint statement from the organisations staging the boycott read: “The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League, FA Women’s Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA will unite for a social media boycott from 15.00 on Friday 30 April to 23.59 on Monday 3 May, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.”

The Rangers boycott was in support of Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe after their Europa League match against Slavia Prague.