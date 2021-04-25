56 arrested for flouting corona SOPs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration here on Saturday launched a crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, 56 people were arrested for violating the corona SOPs in various parts of the provincial capital.

It said that 78 shopkeepers were also apprehended for flouting the official rates of the daily use commodities and overcharging the consumers in Ramazan.

The district administration took the action to ensure implementation of the corona SOPs and arrest the shopkeepers overcharging the consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Ihtishamul Haq visited the University Road and the Peshawar Cantonment to see the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs and check the prices of the daily use items in the bazaars.

About 16 shops were sealed at the University Road while 12 shops were sealed in the cantonment for violating the corona SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Obaid Dogar took action against the shopkeepers at the Phandu Road, where four markets and 32 shops were sealed for the violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Syed Nauman Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Inayatullah Khan visited the Grand Trunk Road to check the implementation of the coronavirus SOPs and the official price-list.

They also visited the vegetable and fruit market at the Inqilab Road early in the morning and checked the bidding process.