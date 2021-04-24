CM Usman Buzdar stresses national unity to solve problems

LAHORE:Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the solution to national problems lies in unity and the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all of us. Everyone will have to play its role in strengthening the country, he continued. Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the third corona wave was serious and the health system was also burdened. It is imperative to wear a facemask while observing necessary precautions, he stressed. It is the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and opposition should realise that it is not a time of politics.

Regrettably, the opposition did not avoid negative politics, even during the corona pandemic, and as a result, the opposition has been alienated. On the other side, the government is effectively tackling the corona challenge under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

mines & minerals: Usman Buzdar has announced exploitation of the mines and minerals sector fully to create more jobs and boost the local industry.

He was chairing a meeting on the development of the sector at his office. Provincial secretary mines and minerals department briefed the CM about department’s performance and future road-map. The chief minister said the mining sector would be given necessary facilities to grow. This sector fell victim to attention-seeking meretricious politics as tall claims were made in the past about development of all sectors but nothing practical was done, the CM regretted.

On the other hand, the CM pointed out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government paid full attention to modernisation of the mines and minerals sector and a composite policy had been devised for lease of mines. The exploitation of the minerals sector was the need of the hour to strengthen the economy and the department’s reforms would develop and modernise the sector, concluded the CM.

takes notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of death of a girl child in Multan after falling into an uncovered manhole. He sought a report from the commissioner. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and directed strict action against the responsible officials. He also directed to cover the open manholes without delay.