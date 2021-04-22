Governor, CM discuss pandemic, police reforms

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday held a one-to-one meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House.

A statement issued by the Governor House said the meeting took into consideration issues of mutual interest, including the law and order situation of the province, development schemes and improvement of mutual relations for uplifting the living standards of the people.

The meeting took into consideration the prevailing situation concerning the spread of the novel coronavirus and the precautionary steps being taken to prevent the cases of the deadly viral disease in the province.

The CM and the governor decided to further accelerate the preventive steps against the contagious disease. They discussed steps being taken for special training of the policemen to enhance the professional capacity of the provincial police force. They also discussed efforts being made to transform the police into a public service institution in the province.