Wed Apr 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

Ban imposed on purchase of wheat by private parties

OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has imposed a ban on buying of wheat by the private parties. Only flour mills are allowed to purchase wheat for meeting their respective needs of 72-hour grinding. The decision is said to be taken for achieving official wheat procurement target, sources said. Department has warned private buyers that their wheat would be confiscated and only Rs1600 per maund would be paid against official rate of Rs 1800/40 kg.

