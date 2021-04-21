‘Sindh improving laws for welfare of media, journalists’

Sindh Information Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Buriro said on Tuesday that every step is being taken to improve the laws related to the welfare of the media and, particularly, journalists with a view to provide a conducive atmosphere for their sustained growth.

Secretary Buriro said this to senior newsmen during a meeting at his office, where they discussed the draft of the proposed Sindh Journalists Protection Bill. He said journalists play a pivotal role not only in highlighting the grievances of the public but also in keeping an eye on the steps being taken by the government. They often face hardships and unfavourable circumstances while performing their duties, he added.

He also said that keeping in view their problems, the government is attaching top priority to favourable legislation for them. The proposal to establish an endowment fund and the journalists protection bill for their safety and security are in line with that decision, he added.

The meeting thoroughly discussed and examined the draft of the bill, and the participants gave their input to make the bill more effective. Appreciating their active participation, the information secretary said the draft will be amended accordingly and discussed further in the next meeting.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, senior journalists Mazhar Abbas, Dr Jabbar Khattak, GM Jamali, Owais Aslam Ali and Qazi Asif, Information Director Muhammad Saleem Khan and Section Officer Majid Hameed Shaikh were also present on the occasion.