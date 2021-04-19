Smart lockdown imposed in 16 union councils of Mardan

MARDAN: Authorities on Sunday imposed smart lockdown in several areas of 16 union councils of Mardan district to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

A notification from the office of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said that on the recommendation of health authorities, the following localities of the district have been placed under the smart lockdown for 14 days.

The areas include Iqbal colony and Gulshan colony, Aladad Khel, Landaki, Narai Baja, Sheikh Yousaf, Chamtar, Kuz Kandi, Haji Koroona, Sher Dil Khan Kalay, Muslimabad, Karwan Road, Inam Street, Mohallah Aryatan, Bakal Khel, Balar Khel, Ghanichi Mohallah, Kata Khat, Zahidabad, Pat Baba area, Mohallah Sharifabad, Landay Shah, Baizo Kharki area, Ikrampur and Torzai, Palazay, Dheri Khas and Lakpani. The smart lockdown in these areas was imposed from midnight, April 19.