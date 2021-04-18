SCCI, SEED to help resolve issues of business community

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Programme have agreed to help resolve the issues being faced by the members of the business community.

The SCCI and SEED have agreed to collaborate in order to strengthen the chamber’s research and development cell as well as enhancing cooperation between business and government. The agreement was reached in a meeting between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and SEED's Strategic Planning Advisor Omar Mukhtar Khan here Saturday, said a press release.

The meeting discussed the SCCI’s proposal on improving public-private dialogue under an all-encompassing holistic platform.

According to the recommendations made by the SCCI, the meeting said that a proactive strategy would be adopted to help resolve all problems confronting the business community.

The meeting said the collaboration aimed to attract greater investment to the province and to act as a collective voice for business by advocating the interests of its members and the community at large.

Sherbaz Bilour emphasized the need for promoting public-private dialogue. He reiterated his commitment to resolving problems facing the business community and promoting a sustainable business environment.