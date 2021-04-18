CM unhappy with quality of uplift projects

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting to review progress on different development projects of the Public Health Engineering Department at CM’s Office here on Saturday and expressed dissatisfaction over quality, standard and delay in development projects.

Usman Buzdar has taken notice of embezzlement in streetlights project in Taunsa and directed an inquiry and sought a report within 10 days.

He also directed for arresting the contractor concerned involved in this scam.

He directed for restoring water supply scheme in Fort Monroe on an emergent basis and said that underground tanks should be constructed in remote areas to store water.

The chief minister directed for taking all possible steps for water supply in Koh-e-Sulaiman and other hilly areas besides timely completion of streetlights, tuff tiles, water supply and other projects in Taunsa.

Usman Buzdar said he will personally monitor development projects of the backward areas and those who involved in irregularities should get ready to face legal action.

The principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries Housing, Industries, School Education, Public Health Engineering Southern Punjab, DG Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority were also present while commissioner, DCs and other officers from Multan and DG Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gujjar Khan. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and directed best medical treatment to the injured, said a handout issued here. The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

APP adds: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to ensure smooth supply of all commodities in Ramazan bazaars as well as markets and take every possible step to ensure availability of sugar at the fixed price.

He presided over a meeting at the CM Office on Saturday to review prices and availability of flour, sugar and other daily-use items in the market. He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the common man.

The chief minister said that there were some problems in supply of commodities, but now the situation was getting better. He said that commodities should be made available to the common man at fixed prices.

The meeting was briefed about the price control mechanism.

The chief minister ordered for making price control mechanism more effective and said that inflation was an important issue which demanded special attention.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Food, Secretary Industries, Cane Commissioner, DG Industries and other officers concerned were also present.