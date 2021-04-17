Nawaz holds discussion with Fazl

ISLAMABAD: With the support extended by Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Quaid former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his trajectory of dealing with the ousted parties, all parties of the alliance have given go-ahead signal to him in tackling the dissenting voices in the PDM.

The Maulana had discussion on the question with all component parties’ leaders this week. Political sources told The News that Maulana Fazl established contact with Nawaz Sharif in the wee hours on Friday and took him in confidence about the political situation of the country. He reportedly briefed the PML-N supremo about the approach prevailed in the ranks of the PDM and determination to proceed ahead with movement against the government. The Maulana impressed the need of scaling down rhetoric by the opposition parties about one another so that an ambiance could be created for burying the differences. The sources pointed out that Nawaz Sharif is confused about the decision of PPP for seeking support of the BAP party of Balochistan for acquiring leader of opposition slot in Senate. The sources expressed hope that the Maulana would be able to reduce wedge between the PPP and PDM parties through his efforts since disgruntle groups are not opposed for a patch-up. Nawaz Sharif inquired after Maulana Fazl and they have agreed to step up the PDM efforts for ousting the incumbent government.

The two leaders also discussed the government actions against the opposition parties and their leaders by resorting unreasonable, cheap and indecent tactics. The situation emerged out in the wake of TLP agitation and banning it also came under scrutiny.

They have agreed to take cohesive position in consultations with the other parties of the PDM in this regard.