Concern over rising number of coronavirus cases

Provincial Task Force orders strict implementation of SOPs

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Expressing serious concern over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 Friday stressed the need for strictly implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other precautionary measures to contain its spread.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting, said an official handout. Provincial ministers Shahram Tarakai, Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi, Corps-Commander Lt- General Nauman Mahmood and others attended the meeting.

The participants reviewed the latest situation of the corona pandemic, progress on corona vaccination, capacity enhancement of health facilities and other matters related to COVID-19.

The forum decided to close all the markets by 6:00 pm across the province with the exceptions of pharmacies, general stores, milk shops, tandoors and petrol pumps. Similarly, the meeting banned outdoor dining in restaurants only allowing takeaway.

It was decided that there would be two safe days in a week — Saturday and Sunday — and all the markets would remain closed except for essential service providers.

Keeping in view the board examinations next month, the meeting decided to reopen schools from Monday under strict SOPs for class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th.

It was decided in the meeting to operate public offices with less than 50 per cent of staff and to impose a complete ban on the visitors to public offices.

The meeting decided to strictly implement the SOPs during Namaz-e-Taraweeh and Namaz-e-Janaza, and urged the ulema to play an effective role in this regard.

It was also decided that facemasks would be distributed at all the public places including main markets, utility stores and Ehsaas Programme cashpoints and its use strictly ensured.

The forum also discussed the imposition of a ban on the visits to the tourist spots of the province till Eid and it was decided to take up the matter with the federal government for a unanimous decision.

Briefing the forum about the latest coronavirus situation, it was informed that the number of daily new cases had increased exponentially in last month, adding the positivity rate of the cases continued to rise in the province besides the number of deaths on daily basis was also on the rise. The average ratio of positive cases was at 14 per cent in the province.

The forum stressed the need for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in all the districts of the province.

Regarding corona vaccination and the capacity of healthcare facilities in the province, the forum was informed that KP had utilized 72 per cent of its allocated vaccines so far, adding, 142,000 individuals had received their first dose of the vaccine while 39,137 persons had been fully vaccinated.