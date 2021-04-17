Jubilee Life wins Insurance Premier League 2020-2021

Karachi: Team Jubilee Life recently won the Insurance Premier League (IPL) 2020-2021, held at the TMC Ground in Karachi.

The final game was played between Jubilee Life Insurance and Salaam Takaful Ltd. A total of 11 teams of various insurance companies participated in the tournament.

Jubilee Life Insurance secured the final match after successfully winning eight matches consecutively. The Best Player of the Tournament was awarded to Ibad Anis, with an average of 59.85 in batting. He also won the Best Batsman of the Tournament. The Man of the Match in the final was won by Syed Usman Qaiser for his outstanding performance.****