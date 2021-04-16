SHC directs NAB to probe illegal allotment of govt colonies

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, while hearing petitions filed against the illegal allotment of government colonies in Khairpur district, ordered NAB to investigate the issue. The government had filed a petition against illegal allotments in government colonies of Khairpur. During the hearing on Thursday, the court directed NAB to find out from Wapda and Sui Gas as to how the occupiers managed to get gas and power supply. The bench also directed investigations to determine the number of commercial and residential buildings illegally occupied in the colonies. The SHC directed the NAB to complete the investigation by April 29 and submit a report.