Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

Kundi felicitates Shahbaz over his release on bail

National

April 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi has extended felicitation to the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on his release on bail. Kundi in his statement also reminded that the former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah is imprisoned since September 18, 2019 and still deprived of the right of bail despite being ill; the NAB has failed to prove any allegation against him. He said if any PPP leader gets relief from the courts, hue and cry is raised and the relief is termed a deal. “We hope that the courts will also give the right of bail to Khursheed Shah like Shahbaz Sharif,” he added.

