2 cops among 3 killed in Bannu incidents

BANNU: Three persons, including two cops, were killed and four others sustained injuries in different incidents in the district on Wednesday.

The police said that two cops identified as Bakhtiar and Hanzala had a dispute over a five-marla house in Garhi Sher Ahmad in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.

The cops traded fire that left both of them dead on the spot.

Three passers-by, including a woman, also sustained injuries in the firing.

The second incident of firing occurred in Garhi Saidan in Mamashkhel area in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

A youth identified as Noor Islam allegedly first shot and injured his sister-in-law and then committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu. The police have registered cases and started investigation.