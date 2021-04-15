Counter set up for Afghan citizens at PIC

PESHAWAR: Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Najibullah Ahmadzai, has inaugurated the Convenience Counter for the Afghan citizens at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of PIC, Prof Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah, and Hospital Director, Dr Shifa Haider, were present on the occasion.

PIC Spokesperson Rifat Anjum said the consul general expressed happiness over the facilities to the Afghans at the hospital specialising in heart ailments treatment. “I hope the PIC will continue to provide special treatment facilities to the Afghan citizens,” said the diplomat in his brief speech.

He thanked the hospital management and the Pakhtunkhwa government for providing treatment to Afghan citizens and said that there were quality medical facilities in Peshawar that had always benefitted the Afghan citizens.

PIC Medical Director Prof Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah said Afghan patients were being provided health facilities at the PIC like Pakistanis which, he added, was a blessing for the people of KP and Afghanistan.

Citing the figures, he said over 114 Afghan patients had been examined at the PIC so far. He added that angiography and 11 open heart surgeries had been performed on 23 Afghan patients during the four months since the hospital was made operational.

Prof Dr Shahkar Ahmad Shah said the PIC was always ready to enhance the capacity of Afghan nurses and doctors.