Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s bail buries PTI govtâ€™s fake narrative of corruption: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while congratulating the nation over Shahbaz Sharifâ€™s bail has said it has vindicated the party president and buried PTI governmentâ€™s fake narrative of corruption forever.

Talking to media outside the court, Marriyum said like every other allegation levelled against Shahbaz, this one too could not be proven and the government had to once again bite the dust.

She said Shahbaz had set new standards of serving the people with devotion, diligence, transparency and a passion for the nationâ€™s welfare, development and prosperity. She said the way he won the hearts of people of Punjab that other provinces quote him as an example.

People of Pakistan wonâ€™t allow such selective accountability anymore, she added. They will not rest until same standards of accountability are applied to the sugar, flour, medicines, electricity and LNG thieves of the PTI government, she further added.

Meanwhile, several other PML-N leaders also hailed the decision of Shahbazâ€™s bail and termed it victory of democracy. MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt said Shahbaz proved that he was the true soldier of Nawaz Sharif.

She said he faced hardships but never changed his path, adding that his bail will bring a new spirit in the party. Other PML-N leader including Pervaiz Malik, Kh Imran Nazir, Dr Asad Ashraf, Imran Goraya and Amir Khan said baseless allegations were levelled against Shahbaz by incompetent rulers, which could not be proved.