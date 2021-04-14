close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

Voting machine demonstrated to PM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to ensure transparency in elections in a safe way.

In this connection, Imran chaired a meeting on electronic voting system. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, MDNRTC Brigadier Tauseef and other senior officers. According to the Prime Minister Office, a demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to the PM.

Latest News

More From Pakistan