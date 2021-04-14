Voting machine demonstrated to PM

ISLAMABAD: A demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to ensure transparency in elections in a safe way.

In this connection, Imran chaired a meeting on electronic voting system. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, MDNRTC Brigadier Tauseef and other senior officers. According to the Prime Minister Office, a demonstration of the two-way voting system machine was presented to the PM.