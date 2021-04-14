close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 14, 2021

Food prices

Newspost

 
April 14, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed millions of people below the poverty line. In Pakistan, a large number of people are now unable to pay the prices of the basic food items and other essential commodities.

The government must take action to bring down the prices of daily items so that people can meet their expenses with ease.

Hammal Naseer Nigwari

Balnigwar

Latest News

More From Newspost