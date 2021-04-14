Food prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed millions of people below the poverty line. In Pakistan, a large number of people are now unable to pay the prices of the basic food items and other essential commodities.
The government must take action to bring down the prices of daily items so that people can meet their expenses with ease.
Hammal Naseer Nigwari
Balnigwar