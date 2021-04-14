Courts seeks expert opinions to determine breed of pet dog

A consumer court has sought opinion of animal experts to determine the actual breed of a dog in an alleged fraudulent pet sale case.

The judge of the consumer court (South) Mukesh Kumar Talreja referred to three veterinary experts in the city to check the pet dog and submit their reports by the next week. The court was hearing a complaint lodged by a resident who accused a pet shop, Pet City, located in Defence Housing Authority of deceiving him in the purchase of Shih-Tzu breed dog.

He said he had paid the shopkeeper Rs80,000 on the assurance that it was a pure breed dog but after some time he noticed that the dog was actually a mixed or cross breed. Pleading to take action against the defendant, the complainantâ€™s attorney suggested before the court names of three animal experts to ascertain the actual breed of the dog. The judge allowed the request and directed the cited experts to submit their reports within seven days in the court.