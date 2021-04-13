ANP wants JIT on kidnapping, killing of 16 coalminers

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday submitted a call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on the brutal killing of 16 coalmine workers whose remains were found after over 10 years in a mass grave in Darra Adamkhel in Kohat district and demanded the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe their kidnapping and killing.

The notice was submitted by ANP MPA from Shangla district, Faisal Zeb Khan in the provincial assembly secretariat on Monday with the request to include the notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly routine agenda at the earliest.

In his call attention notice, the ANP MPA asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to form a joint investigation team in the kidnapping and killing of coalmine workers from Shangla, his constituency. “Who had kidnapped the poor coalminers and why were they brutally killed and then buried in a mass grave,” the ANP MPA raised the question in his notice.

He said the provincial government must announce a proper compensation package for those slain on the pattern of Punjab and Balochistan.The coalminers were kidnapped from a coalmine in Kalakhel, Darra Adamkhel in 2011. A few days back their remains were found in a mass grave in Darra Adamkhel.

The local people and coalmine workers in Darra Adamkhel had blocked the main Kohat-Peshawar road for hours, demanding a full inquiry into the killing and compensation to the bereaved families.