Mustafa Kamal vows to make NA-249 a model constituency

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, who is also the party's candidate for the NA-249 by-poll, has said his reason behind taking part in the election is to alleviate the deprivations of the people and resolve their problems.

“Once elected, I will develop Baldia Town and make it an ideal and model constituency for the rest of Pakistan,” he said while speaking at the culmination of a rally at Khyber Chowk in the constituency on Monday.

“We will not make any false promises, because we do not take U-turns but we have made a promise with the people of Baldia Town. While Baldia Town will sleep, we will be working on nights to make their mornings better," Kamal said.

He deplored that it was unfortunate that the elected MNA from Baldia Town was never seen by the people of the constituency ever since he was elected. Due to the PSP's participation in the by-election, people of NA-249 were able to witness the army of ministers paying frequent visits to the ill-fated constituency, he said.

He said that the dilapidated roads on which no development work was carried out in the past 10 years were now being repaired as part of the election campaign. “The PSP not only know the problems of the people of Baldia Town, but we also know the solutions."

Kamal said ethnic politics had deprived people of their basic rights such as water, education, healthcare during the past three decades. “The PSP held a rally in a Pashtun-dominated area of Sohrab Goth. The Muhajirs and Pashtuns who had been at loggerheads on ethnic grounds are now showering flower petals on each other because of the PSP's universal message of peace and mutual co-existence,” he said.