KP doctor among 33 die due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR: A senior doctor was among 33 more people who died of coronavirus in KP on Sunday.

The latest deaths took the toll from the viral infection to 2,651. A senior physician, Prof Dr Ilyas Saeedi, also lost life to Covid-19.

He was suffering from coronavirus and admitted to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar.

The doctor was put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated and remained in such a condition for two weeks.

Dr Ilyas Saeedi had retired from the LRH a few years ago and joined Jinnah Medical College as its principal.

He is the 57th doctor who died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Also, 1,294 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the province.